Connect with us
alt_img>

#NewMusicFlyday

Shawn Mendes Is Back With His Brand New Single “If I Can’t Have You”

He revealed that the track was inspired by 1975

Published

15 hours ago

on

Advertisement

All of a sudden, #NewMusicFlyday got a whole lot more interesting! Joining this week’s line-up is Shawn Mendes.

Shawn announced on 1 May 2019 of his new single to his fans on social media, with a number of short clips – WITHOUT sound! Despite the lack of audio, the clips which show a floral, warm-toned graphic with bursts of colour, have made his fans very excited. We gotta say, the artwork looks so dreamy!

In less than 24 hours, Shawn’s tweet has had more than 126K likes, and received more than 60K comments, including one from Country music duo Dan + Shay who tweeted;

Prior to the YouTube premiere of the music video, Shawn answered fan questions on the live chat.

Advertisement

He revealed that he had the melody of If I Can’t Have You stuck in his head for 2 months.

Shawn also shared that the track is heavily inspired by 1975.

 

The singer, who has just finished the UK leg of his tour, confirmed in January that he would be working with One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Image result for shawn mendes niall horan

The day after the release of “If I Can’t Have You”, Shawn is set to appear on Saturday Night Live – which is to be hosted by Adam Sandler – as the musical guest.

“If I Can’t Have You” will mark the singer’s first solo release since his 2018 self-titled album.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music11 hours ago

A Minute With Kyoto Protocol

Catch Kyoto Protocol in the hot seat in A Minute With.
#NewMusicFlyday15 hours ago

Shawn Mendes Is Back With His Brand New Single “If I Can’t Have You”

He revealed that the track was inspired by 1975
Music15 hours ago

Justin Bieber Has A “Top Secret” Project With YouTube; Where It All Began

The Bieber Fever is back!
Entertainment18 hours ago

If You’re Still Single Dont Worry Facebook Dating New ‘Secret Crush’ Feature Is Here

Love is in FACEBOOK!?
Entertainment2 days ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Las Vegas!!!

No one saw this coming!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement