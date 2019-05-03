All of a sudden, #NewMusicFlyday got a whole lot more interesting! Joining this week’s line-up is Shawn Mendes.

Shawn announced on 1 May 2019 of his new single to his fans on social media, with a number of short clips – WITHOUT sound! Despite the lack of audio, the clips which show a floral, warm-toned graphic with bursts of colour, have made his fans very excited. We gotta say, the artwork looks so dreamy!

In less than 24 hours, Shawn’s tweet has had more than 126K likes, and received more than 60K comments, including one from Country music duo Dan + Shay who tweeted;

SHAWN WE WERE NOT READY FOR THIS! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 1, 2019

Prior to the YouTube premiere of the music video, Shawn answered fan questions on the live chat.

He revealed that he had the melody of If I Can’t Have You stuck in his head for 2 months.

Shawn also shared that the track is heavily inspired by 1975.

The singer, who has just finished the UK leg of his tour, confirmed in January that he would be working with One Direction’s Niall Horan.

The day after the release of “If I Can’t Have You”, Shawn is set to appear on Saturday Night Live – which is to be hosted by Adam Sandler – as the musical guest.

⚠️ This is your Thursday reminder that @AdamSandler is hosting this weekend with musical guest @ShawnMendes ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6mzd66Coe3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 2, 2019

“If I Can’t Have You” will mark the singer’s first solo release since his 2018 self-titled album.