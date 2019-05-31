Connect with us
alt_img>

#NewMusicFlyday

‘She is coming’ Back Stronger; Miley Cyrus Releases EP With 6 New Tracks

‘She is coming’

Published

12 hours ago

on

Advertisement

She Is Coming is…coming back stronger!

Pop star Miley Cyrus released new music today(Friday), May 31 in the form of an extended play featuring several new tracks.

Cyrus also revealed the black-and-white cover art for the EP, which sees the 26-year-old posing in a crop top with the words “Never mind the bollocks” splashed across the front.

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

SHE IS COMING 🚀 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence 😜 miley.lk/sheiscoming (link in story) 📸 : @graysorrenti

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The announcement comes after Cyrus performed three new songs at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend show Saturday in the United Kingdom, including “Mother’s Daughter,” “Dream,” and an electronic-infused banger titled “Cattitude,” in which she references the alleged Cardi B/Nicki Minaj feud by rapping “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”

Cyrus previously teased She Is Coming with various teasers on social media after unveiling a snippet of a new song called “Bad Karma” in a video filmed as she and husband Liam Hemsworth made their way to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6.

The EP will mark Cyrus’ first collection of new music since 2017’s full-length album Younger Now, which spawned the top-10 hit “Malibu” and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to working on new music, Cyrus has also appeared in several television projects in recent months; In February, she went undercover in boy drag to surprise the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room on the Emmy-winning reality competition’s season 11 premiere, and is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix’s popular sci-fi series Black Mirror.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment11 hours ago

The Wait Is Over, Robert Pattinson Eyed to Play ‘The Batman’

"I'm Batman"
#NewMusicFlyday12 hours ago

‘She is coming’ Back Stronger; Miley Cyrus Releases EP With 6 New Tracks

'She is coming'
Entertainment13 hours ago

Top 5 Differences Between Aladdin (2019) & Aladdin (1992)

Spoiler alert! Genie gets a love story!
Entertainment17 hours ago

J.K Rowling Is Releasing Four New Harry Potter Books In June

Harry potter fans, it's not over for you just yet
Entertainment2 days ago

Joe Jonas Says Diplo ‘Ruined’ His Secret Wedding To Sophie Turner

Bro! Not cool, bro!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement