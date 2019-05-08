Connect with us
#NewMusicFlyday

Ed Sheeran confirms track with Justin Bieber, dropping this Friday!

“I Don’t Care” will be their second track together following “Love Yourself”

9 hours ago

Superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed a collaborative track with Justin Bieber titled “I Don’t Care” set to release this Friday – May 10th 2019!

 

News of the collaboration comes after days of hints from both parties on their respective social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Sheeran posted lyrics to his Instagram account that read:

“Cause I don’t care,
When I’m with my baby yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby yeah”

 

Justin Bieber also tweeted a 10 second teaser last night:

The song is rumored to be the lead single from Sheeran’s next album.

His previous album, “÷,” came out in March 2017.

The pair previously collaborated on “Love Yourself,” which Sheeran co-wrote with Bieber and Benny Blanco.

Remember to tune in to Fly FM as we guarantee to play the track the moment it drops!

Related Topics:
