#NewMusicFlyday
Ed Sheeran confirms track with Justin Bieber, dropping this Friday!
“I Don’t Care” will be their second track together following “Love Yourself”
Superstar Ed Sheeran has confirmed a collaborative track with Justin Bieber titled “I Don’t Care” set to release this Friday – May 10th 2019!
News of the collaboration comes after days of hints from both parties on their respective social media accounts.
Sheeran posted lyrics to his Instagram account that read:
“Cause I don’t care,
When I’m with my baby yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby yeah”
Justin Bieber also tweeted a 10 second teaser last night:
Fri-yay @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/hW5asxLAcj
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 7, 2019
The song is rumored to be the lead single from Sheeran’s next album.
His previous album, “÷,” came out in March 2017.
The pair previously collaborated on “Love Yourself,” which Sheeran co-wrote with Bieber and Benny Blanco.
Remember to tune in to Fly FM as we guarantee to play the track the moment it drops!
Recent Posts
Ryan Reynolds Shares Leaked Copy of Detective Pikachu; But It’s Not What You Think
You have been Punk'd!
Rebel Wilson And Anne Hathaway Fight Misogyny In ‘Hustle’
"My blood is 98% white chocolate mousse"
Disney’s Got You Covered With New Movie Releases Until 2027
Oh yeah!!!
Ed Sheeran confirms track with Justin Bieber, dropping this Friday!
"I Don't Care" will be their second track together following "Love Yourself"
Looks To Love From The Met Gala
2019's theme 'CAMP' is all about being extra!