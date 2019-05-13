Connect with us
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber tease I Don’t Care MV

Both Sheeran & Bieber have dropped 2 different teasers to the MV of the track!

1 day ago

Just a day after dropping their brand new track ‘I Don’t Care’, both Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber have dropped 2 different teasers to the music video of the track.

In Sheeran’s version, the singer is seen walking around public in a panda suit.

 

Thanks for all the love ! x 📸 @zakarywalters 🐼

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Justin Bieber’s version features the singer dancing in-front of technicolour visuals, dressed in a bear suit instead.

Both artists have yet to confirm when the forthcoming music video will be published.

Which version do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

 

 

 

