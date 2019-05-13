Music
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber tease I Don’t Care MV
Both Sheeran & Bieber have dropped 2 different teasers to the MV of the track!
Just a day after dropping their brand new track ‘I Don’t Care’, both Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber have dropped 2 different teasers to the music video of the track.
In Sheeran’s version, the singer is seen walking around public in a panda suit.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for all the love ! x 📸 @zakarywalters 🐼
Justin Bieber’s version features the singer dancing in-front of technicolour visuals, dressed in a bear suit instead.
Both artists have yet to confirm when the forthcoming music video will be published.
Which version do you like best? Let us know in the comments!
Recent Posts
Sophie Turner Reveals The Person Behind The “Game Of Thrones” Coffee Cup Goof
Sansa Stark is NOT taking the fall for this mess.
You Can Now Call Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake Doctors
On Friday, both artists received their honorary doctorates during the Berklee College of Music's commencement.
Durian Smell Prompt Evacuation of 550 People From Australian University Library
The durian smell was mistaken for a gas leak.
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber tease I Don’t Care MV
Both Sheeran & Bieber have dropped 2 different teasers to the MV of the track!
You Would Freak Out For Zayn and Zhavia’s Cover of ‘A Whole New World’ from “Aladdin”
A whole new world!