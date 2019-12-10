#FlyShareIt
Shuttler Kisona Wins Surprise Women’s Singles Gold At The 2019 SEA Games
By SAYS May Vin Ang
Kisona Selvaduray stunned opponents by successfully defending the badminton women’s singles gold medal for Malaysia in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (2019 SEA Games) today, 9 December
According to The Star, the 21-year-old, who usually only plays in lower-tier tournaments, impressively beat Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan 20-22, 21-14, 21-13 in the finals at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in the Philippines.
