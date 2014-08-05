Sia – 1000 Forms of Fear

By Ivan Leong

In today’s pop music scene, most artistes are discovered through either talent search endeavours or through the rigorous scouting of undiscovered talent. Both usually yield the same result: a fresh new face, ready to be moulded and marketed by the powers that be. Good looks are often prioritised, with the talent bit left to a team of writers and producers in the background making sure the creative products they put out are good enough. And they usually are just about good enough.

Sia is a protagonist in that sense. There are many like her out there, writing music for stars more beautiful or considered more “talented” than they. The few who are given the opportunity to step up on the pedestal have mostly succumbed to both the demands and temptations of the bright lights. The Australian however has insisted, she is not interested and probably never will be in the fame. In fact, it drove her to depression and close to suicide.

The fact that she did not take her life is a boon to the world. The list of artistes she’s written songs for reads like the Hollywood Walk of Fame. No stranger to recording music herself, 1000 Forms of Fear will be a return to the studios after a long layoff, with a new purpose and direction for Sia. Listed by Rolling Stone as one of the 45 best albums of 2014 so far, I am inclined to agree. The record is pure energy; particularly lead single Chandelier, an uplifting and foreboding starting point.

Sia is no stranger to this pace, she is not known for writing slow, single instrument driven ballads and so to give you an idea of what to expect; the record is made up of her interpretation of the kind of songs she writes for others. Her bold, powerful vocals rightly dominate each and every track on the record.

And still, she has no interest in the glitz and glamour of stardom, to the extent of performing on The Ellen Show in front of a live audience while facing a wall, leaving the visualisation to a dancer. This kind of talent rarely gets to maintain a low profile though, so good luck Sia!