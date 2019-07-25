Singers Who Fell, Tripped And Slipped On Stage While Performing

Almost every artist has experienced one or all three kinds of falls in their career. Now that social media and camera cell phones exist, most of those moments are caught on camera and shared with the internet.

Below, we’ve collected 20 of the most epic falls on stage from some of our favorite pop stars. It’s impressive how quickly some recovered, and how some incorporated their slip-ups into their choreography!

TAYLOR SWIFT

BILLIE EILISH

HARRY STYLES

JENNIE FROM BLACKPINK

V FROM BTS

ARIANA GRANDE

CAMILA CABELLO

Advertisement

SHAWN MENDES

SELENA GOMEZ

LOUIS TOMLINSON

BEYONCE

RIHANNA

JUSTIN BIEBER

DEMI LOVATO