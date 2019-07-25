Music
Singers Who Fell, Tripped And Slipped On Stage While Performing
Click for laughs!
Almost every artist has experienced one or all three kinds of falls in their career. Now that social media and camera cell phones exist, most of those moments are caught on camera and shared with the internet.
Below, we’ve collected 20 of the most epic falls on stage from some of our favorite pop stars. It’s impressive how quickly some recovered, and how some incorporated their slip-ups into their choreography!
TAYLOR SWIFT
BILLIE EILISH
HARRY STYLES
JENNIE FROM BLACKPINK
V FROM BTS
ARIANA GRANDE
CAMILA CABELLO
SHAWN MENDES
SELENA GOMEZ
LOUIS TOMLINSON
BEYONCE
RIHANNA
JUSTIN BIEBER
DEMI LOVATO
Recent Posts
Fans Fight It Out for GVF 2019 Tickets | #FlyAMMayhem
Four fans fight it out for Good Vibes Festival 2019 tickets as the boys from #FlyAMMayhem only have 1 pair...
The Weeknd To Star Alongside Adam Sandler And More In New Crime Thriller ‘Uncut Gems’
Who knew the Weeknd could act?!
Singers Who Fell, Tripped And Slipped On Stage While Performing
Click for laughs!
Grocery Store Employee Missing For 10 years Found Between Wall And Freezer
Such unfortunate souls!
Shawn Mendes Gets New Tattoo Inspired By Fan’s Drawing
Can Shawn Mendes get any nicer?!