Six Year Old Korean YouTuber Buys RM31 Million Building For Her Family
Check her adorable videos inside!
A six-year-old girl is giving a new meaning to working hard for your family, at a young age!
The Korea Herald reported that the girl, who is a YouTube celebrity, has earned enough money to purchase a home at one of Seoul’s ritziest addresses.
Boram Tube ToysReview has 13.6 million subscribers while the Boram Tube Vlog channel that shares the daily life of Boram and her family has 17.5 million subscribers.
Both of Boram’s YouTube channels has a combined 30 million hits with 15 recordings that broke 100 million clicks and became South Korea’s most favoured YouTuber.
Six Year Old Korean YouTuber Buys RM31 Million Building For Her Family
Check her adorable videos inside!
