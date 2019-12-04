Connect with us

Snoop Dogg Is Releasing A Lullaby Album For Babies

Let the Snoop ease the baby

Published

9 hours ago

on

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, has a nice present for the babies.

The rapper is set to release a children’s album titled “Rockabye Baby! lullaby renditions of Snoop Gogg”.

The album, which is set to be released on 6 Dec., will include all his biggest hits, including ‘Gin and Juice’, ‘Drop it like it’s Hot’ and ‘Sensual Seduction’.

As horrifying as this may sound to some people- especially parents with babies themselves, the songs are instrumental interpretations of each track which is only intended to help your cute ball of sunshine to relax and fall asleep.

The album is a collaboration with Rockabye Baby! Music, known for making lullaby instrumentals of big name artists such as Eminem and Kanye West.

So rest assure, the little ones first word won’t be – marijuana.

