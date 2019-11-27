Entertainment
Someone Threw A Whole Teddy Bear Into The Klang River And It Looks Like It Gave Up On Life
By Says – Tamara Jayne
Cover image via The Ocean Cleanup/Facebook
Among some of the items that have been collected by the Interceptor so far are helmets, handbags, bottles, and plastic bags.
However, during a recent presentation of the invention, an unexpected, cute, and cuddly item sneakily made its way onto the boat…
