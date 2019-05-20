Songs You Didn’t Know Turn 10 This Year

Can you believe that 2009 was a whole decade ago?

But unbelievably 2019 marks a massive 10 YEARS since they were first released by some of our favourite artists. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane…

Fireflies – Owl City

The song was cute and infectious and became an instant hit. Something about the song makes it the perfect song for light-rock radio, and the track rippled through airwaves in every place.

Halo – Beyoncé

“Halo” is the strong, feminine, power-pop love ballad that we never knew we needed. Showcasing Beyoncé’s strong voice and expansive range, this song still got us hooked up till date.

21 Guns – Green Day

Instantly recognizable by its lone line of few notes that acts as its opening, 21 Guns is no doubt one of Green Day’s most well-known and well-loved songs!

Fallin’ For You – Colbie Caillat

One of the most memorable ways to tell someone you’re falling in love with them is through music. And Colbie is here to help! We were fallin’ for you since 2009!

One Time – Justin Bieber

Despite his child-like vocals, he was really advanced in pop music, and “One Time” was a perfect showcase for the sound he would soon ride to stardom on. And today, Justin Bieber is already a married man! Seriously, where did the time go?

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

New Divide – Linkin Park

Written specifically for the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen soundtrack, “New Divide” acted as the 2009 film’s theme. Unfortunately, we lost Chester Bennington in 2017, but his music will continue to live through this song.

Love Drunk – Boys Like Girls

Perfect for describing a summer romance, “Love Drunk” is all about being so infatuated with the person, until you sober up and quickly decide to move on. It’s a good breakup song.

Battlefield – Jordan Sparks

A wonderful song that talks about the tensions we often experience in our relationships when we come to a standoff. The simplistic beat mixed with Ms. Sparks voice makes this a must listen.

The Climb – Miley Cyrus

Miley’s Hannah Montana phase! Admit it, this was totally your anthem back then, especially when you were going through a rough patch.

Boom Boom Pow – Black Eyed Peas

Sounding like almost nothing else on the radio at that time, Boom Boom Pow was futuristic, minimalistic and really very brilliant! Also its album The END remains one of the most successful albums of the digital age.