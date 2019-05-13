Sophie Turner Reveals The Person Behind The “Game Of Thrones” Coffee Cup Goof

Appearing this past week on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” it was Sophie Turner’s turn at promoting “Game of Thrones” and the upcoming “Dark Phoenix.”

Somehow, the conversation was derailed slightly by the goofy controversy that’s erupted surrounding one very low-key coffee cup that appeared during the most recent episode 4 of “Game of Thrones.”

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

Via Twitter

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones,” wants everyone to know that she was NOT responsible for that coffee cup in last week’s episode.

Although Jimmy Fallon showed a photo of Sophie on set holding a coffee cup which he considered to be photographic evidence that Sophie was the one at fault for the coffee cup goof, she straighten it out by saying that she’s holding the coffee cup that’s in a different scene.

Via Twitter

And then, Sophie put forth a theory of her own as to where the cup came from.

“We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m going to just go with – I mean, look who it’s placed in front of,” she said, gesturing towards Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen, her onscreen frenemy.

Sophie wasn’t the only cast member who jokingly blamed Emilia for the error. When asked about it on “Conan,” Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, said, “These things happen. It’s a big job, people run in, and Emilia probably drinks too much coffee.”

Of course, Emilia replied his statement on her “The Los Angeles Times” interview. “I don’t even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was.”

Honestly at this point, it doesn’t really matter who caused the goof as the blaming situation is really just as fun!