Speak Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace: James Corden Almost Interrupted The Royal Wedding!

Did James Corden almost cause a scene at the royal wedding???

According to The Late Late Show host and his wife, he ALMOST did – with a SNEEZE!

GETTY

Corden and his wife, were among the 600 guests invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Saying it was an “absolute honor” to be invited, telling viewers, “It was so lovely!”

He also said “I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now, and it was wonderful,” adding, “It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous. It was a whole affair! It was happy, it was joyous and it was uplifting.”

GETTY

And for almost interrupting the royal wedding, Corden said, ” There were flowers everywhere—the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen”.

“I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze. I spent a lot of the time [about to sneeze]. Right at the point when the archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason…’ I was like, ‘Please don’t sneeze. Please don’t sneeze.'”

“I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” Corden admitted to the audience. “I think I got away with it, but millions and millions of people around the world watched it. Imagine having such a beautiful ceremony that the entire planet actually wants to watch your wedding video!”

PA

Thankfully his “internal sneeze” worked!

You can watch James Corden’s experience at the royal wedding here :-

Source: Enews