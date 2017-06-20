Speak Up Against Bullying – You Can Make a Difference!

credit Giphy

Bully. What exactly is bully? According to stopbullying, bullying is an unwanted, aggressive behavior that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time. Bullying includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbally and excluding someone from a group on purpose.dsdsd

The effects of being bullied can lead to negative health and emotional issue like :-

depression and anxiety

drastic changes in sleep and eating habits

loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

decrease in academic achievement and school participation

Therefore, it is essential to recognize some warning signs that includes :-

unexplained cuts or bruises

damaged or missing clothing, books, school supplies, or other belongings

loss of appetite

trouble sleeping

emotionally reticent

taking unnecessarily long routes to school

sudden poor performance or loss of interest in school work

no longer wanting to hang out with friends

asking to stay home sick because of frequent complaints of headaches, stomachaches, or other ailments

social anxiety or low self-esteem

feeling moody or depressed

any unexplained change in behavior

credit safety4kids.com

How you can make a difference?

Always speak up if you notice any unusual behaviors among your peers! If you do suspect, consult with an adult for advice. They could be your parents, teachers or even older siblings. Remember, you can make a difference!