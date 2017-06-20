Speak Up Against Bullying – You Can Make a Difference!

credit Giphy
Bully. What exactly is bully? According to stopbullying, bullying is an unwanted, aggressive behavior that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time. Bullying includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbally and excluding someone from a group on purpose.
The effects of being bullied can lead to negative health and emotional issue like :-
- depression and anxiety
- drastic changes in sleep and eating habits
- loss of interest in activities once enjoyed
- decrease in academic achievement and school participation
Therefore, it is essential to recognize some warning signs that includes :-
- unexplained cuts or bruises
- damaged or missing clothing, books, school supplies, or other belongings
- loss of appetite
- trouble sleeping
- emotionally reticent
- taking unnecessarily long routes to school
- sudden poor performance or loss of interest in school work
- no longer wanting to hang out with friends
- asking to stay home sick because of frequent complaints of headaches, stomachaches, or other ailments
- social anxiety or low self-esteem
- feeling moody or depressed
- any unexplained change in behavior
credit safety4kids.com
How you can make a difference?
Always speak up if you notice any unusual behaviors among your peers! If you do suspect, consult with an adult for advice. They could be your parents, teachers or even older siblings. Remember, you can make a difference!