“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Collected another $45 million In Two Weeks

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” claimed victory again during its second weekend in theaters, dominating over new releases, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s R-rated comedy “Stuber.”

The superhero tentpole collected another $45 million, boosting domestic grosses to $274 million. This weekend’s haul represents a 50% decline in ticket sales from its inaugural outing, a stronger hold compared to its predecessor, 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The 23rd adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, with box office receipts at $847 million. It’s now the biggest “Spider-Man” film internationally with $572 million.