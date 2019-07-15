Entertainment
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Collected another $45 million In Two Weeks
There is just no way that a Marvel movie wont succeed!
Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” claimed victory again during its second weekend in theaters, dominating over new releases, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s R-rated comedy “Stuber.”
The superhero tentpole collected another $45 million, boosting domestic grosses to $274 million. This weekend’s haul represents a 50% decline in ticket sales from its inaugural outing, a stronger hold compared to its predecessor, 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
The 23rd adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, with box office receipts at $847 million. It’s now the biggest “Spider-Man” film internationally with $572 million.
Recent Posts
The Local Acts You Can Catch Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019
From Yuna, Sonaone to Midnight Fusic and more!
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Collected another $45 million In Two Weeks
There is just no way that a Marvel movie wont succeed!
Clever Dad Record Son’s Adorable Voice For Waze Instructions
Too cute to handle!
Shows Like “Stranger Things” You Should Make Your Next Binge
Let the binge fest begin!
Lashana Lynch Is The New 007
That was unexpected!