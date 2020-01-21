#FlyShareIt
Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, And More Studio Ghibli Films Are Coming To Netflix
By SAYS Diandra Nunis
Starting February 2020 onwards, Netflix will be streaming 21 films from the legendary Japanese animation house, Studio Ghibli
Over the next three months, Netflix will be releasing the movies in three phases.The streaming platform will also subtitle the films in 28 languages, and dub them in up to 20 languages.
