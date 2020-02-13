S’porean Youths Apologise For Drinking Juices Off Grocery Shelf To “Spread Wuhan”

In the 26-second-long video, an unidentified person behind the camera was heard asking a youth how to know if a drink tastes good, to which the latter replied, “Try lah.”

The guy then took a sip from a bottle of juice and said it was too sour. He then put the opened bottle back on the shelf before proceeding to try another bottle of juice.

“How to spread Wuhan” was written on the video…

Read more