Social News
S’porean Youths Apologise For Drinking Juices Off Grocery Shelf To “Spread Wuhan”
Not cool!
Amidst the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak, a video showing a Singaporean youth drinking juices straight off a grocery shelf has sparked outrage online
In the 26-second-long video, an unidentified person behind the camera was heard asking a youth how to know if a drink tastes good, to which the latter replied, “Try lah.”
The guy then took a sip from a bottle of juice and said it was too sour. He then put the opened bottle back on the shelf before proceeding to try another bottle of juice.
“How to spread Wuhan” was written on the video…
Recent Posts
S’porean Youths Apologise For Drinking Juices Off Grocery Shelf To “Spread Wuhan”
Not cool!
Camila Cabello Goes From Damsel In Distress To Bad *ss In ‘My Oh My’ MV
We sure went 'My Oh My'
Netizens Want Rapid KL And KTM To Get Married After They Publicly Flirted On Twitter
Love is in the air
Milky Nail Art Is The Ivory Manicure For Your Pure Soul
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Huda Kattan Says Her New Skincare Line, ‘’Wishful’’ Was Inspired By Her Nose Job
Advertisement Huda Kattan, makeup mogul who built her realm with collections of eyelashes, lipsticks, foundations and others, is now wandering...