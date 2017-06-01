 Stay Energized With These 3 Ingredients | Fly FM
Stay Energized with These 3 Ingredients

01 Jun 2017
It’s the holy month of Ramadan for all our fellow Muslims! So here’s a must try super healthy ‘Kurma (Dates) Milk Drink’ for you to have during ‘Sahur’ (pre-dawn meal) and for you to ‘buka puasa’!

Dates contain plenty of nutrition and it’s great for you to have all the energy you need to fast throughout the day. Better yet, you can to enjoy dates in a super delicious way!

Credit: janoubna.com

You’ll need only 3 ingredients to make this delicious drink;

  • Dates – About 7 dates for 1 glass
  • Milk – Fresh Milk or UHT Milk
  • Water

INSTRUCTIONS:-

STEP 1

  • Remove the seeds from the dates

Image result for buang biji kurma

Credit: mediahub-m.blogspot.com

STEP 2

  • Soak the dates in water for an overnight. You can either keep it in the fridge or leave it out in room temperature.

Image result for soak dates in water

Credit: culturedfoodlife.com

STEP 3

  • When ready to make drink, take the soaked dates (including the water that the dates had been soaked in) and mix it with milk.

DSC_0907

Credit: vegetariansdelight.com

STEP 4

  • Blend the soaked dates and milk together till smooth.

date-milkshake-recipe-6.jpg

Credit: ohnuts.com

STEP 5

  • DONE! Enjoy it chilled or at room temperature. You can even add some chopped almond nuts or sprinkle some cinnamon powder on top.

Image result for dates with milk and cinnamon powder and almond nuts

Credit: foodnetwork.com

Wasn’t that easy? Let us know if you’ve tried it! Selamat Berpuasa!

