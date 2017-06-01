Stay Energized with These 3 Ingredients

It’s the holy month of Ramadan for all our fellow Muslims! So here’s a must try super healthy ‘Kurma (Dates) Milk Drink’ for you to have during ‘Sahur’ (pre-dawn meal) and for you to ‘buka puasa’!

Dates contain plenty of nutrition and it’s great for you to have all the energy you need to fast throughout the day. Better yet, you can to enjoy dates in a super delicious way!

Credit: janoubna.com

You’ll need only 3 ingredients to make this delicious drink;

Dates – About 7 dates for 1 glass

Milk – Fresh Milk or UHT Milk

Water

INSTRUCTIONS:-

STEP 1

Remove the seeds from the dates

Credit: mediahub-m.blogspot.com

STEP 2

Soak the dates in water for an overnight. You can either keep it in the fridge or leave it out in room temperature.

Credit: culturedfoodlife.com

STEP 3

When ready to make drink, take the soaked dates (including the water that the dates had been soaked in) and mix it with milk.

Credit: vegetariansdelight.com

STEP 4

Blend the soaked dates and milk together till smooth.

Credit: ohnuts.com

STEP 5

DONE! Enjoy it chilled or at room temperature. You can even add some chopped almond nuts or sprinkle some cinnamon powder on top.

Credit: foodnetwork.com

Wasn’t that easy? Let us know if you’ve tried it! Selamat Berpuasa!