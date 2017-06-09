Steps Millionaires and Billionaires Take to Be Successful

Being a millionaire or billionaire is not an easy task at all! In fact, highly successful people aren’t just born (except for the exceptional few) with all the tools to get to the top.

According to billionaires around the world, there are five habits many of them used to get to where they are today.

Time

Mark Cuban – Billionaire entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” investor

Mark Cuban said that time is “the most valuable asset you have.”

Keeping track of how time is spent is crucial. This is very much agreed by real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran who was once a waiter and now she runs a $6 billion empire. She emphasized that one of the biggest part of her journey was making sure she spent every minute of her day wisely.

Respect

Bill Winters – CEO of Standard Chartered

Treating colleagues with respect is important. After all, you have to “give it to get it”!

Bill Winters said the best advice he ever received was from his father, who told him the best employees are kind to people at every level of an organization.

Fail BIG

Sara Blakely – Found of Spanx

There will be days where things just do not go your way. It is normal to have setbacks.

Sara Blakely shared how her father had always followed Wayne Dyer’s guidance in teaching his children, the teaching being “failing big”.

Her father would ask “So, what did you fail at today?”

If there were no failures for the day, her father would be disappointed. He believes that focusing on failing big would allow one to understand that failure is NOT AN OUTCOME.

Social Media

Daymond John – CEO of FUBU

Daymond John says that one of his best strategies for succeeding is to make sure your social media presence is authentic.

Use social media to communicate who you are and engage with others in your field.

“Be very honest with yourself, especially today with social media,” John says.

Be Passionate

Warren Buffet – Billionaire Businessman

Passion is an emotion from within you. It’s your enthusiasm, your drive and your motivation!

You want to be able to put passion into your job. Passion does not go unnoticed.

Warren Buffet believes, “being successful at almost anything means having a passion for it.”