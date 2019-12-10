#FlyShareIt
“Steve Harvey Was Right” – Miss Universe Tweets Correction On Best National Costume Winner
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
So it turns out that host Steve Harvey was right after all.
The winner of the ‘Best National Costume’ for Miss Universe 2019 is indeed Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados.
The Miss Universe official Twitter account confirmed this in a tweet today, 9 December…
Recent Posts
Gadis Kordial F&N Kini Dah Besar, Dedah Ramai Ejek Konon Itu Pencapaian Terbesar Hidupnya
By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
Golden Globes Awards: Six Things You Need To Know About The Film Nominations
Netflix dominates with more than 17 nominations!
Promosi Makanan & Minuman Paling ‘Best’ Sempena 12.12 Yang Anda Wajib Serbu. Murah Betul!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
Lizzo’s Latest MV Got Us Feeling “Good As Hell”
This might get you feeling good in an instant!
Shuttler Kisona Wins Surprise Women’s Singles Gold At The 2019 SEA Games
By SAYS May Vin Ang