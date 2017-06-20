Stories of the Four B’s

Bullying. It’s not OK.

Sometimes one may think they are “just words” but to others they are not.

The following stories below are based on true events.

They were two 14 year old boys from a secondary school in Petaling Jaya.

A group of six older teenagers made the boys lick the road and bark like a dog after accusing one of them for taking photographs of girls without their permission.

This is Social Bullying.

Her name was Ashley Cardona. She was 12 years old.

She was tall with a visible facial scar which resulted with classmates calling her ‘Gorilla Scarface’.

A week before taking her own life, she left a note on Instagram:

I’m just not Okay.

This is Verbal Bullying.

Megan Meier. She was 13 years old.

A rival’s mother invented a fake male persona on MySpace. “Josh Evans” became her friend and suddenly turned on her. His final message to her ended with:

The world would be a better place without you.

Twenty minutes after that conversation, she was found hanging by a belt in her bedroom.

This is Cyber Bullying.

Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain was beaten and tortured for two days by his batch mates. He did not survive the injuries.

T.Nhaveen and his friend was assaulted by a group of teenagers. His friend was lucky to escape. T.Nhaveen was not.

This is Physical Bullying.

Enough is enough. Say NO to Bullying.