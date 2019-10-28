Stormi Webster Dresses As Kylie Jenner For Halloween

Can this get any cuter?!

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is already winning Halloween with her fabulous and spot on costume – by channelling her famous mother.

The one-year-old was dressed to the nines, rocking her mama’s look from this year’s 2019 Met Gala. The cutie donned an extravagant feather-adorned lavender gown, a long colourful wig(that looked similar to Kylie’s wig at the big event), and jewel-encrusted handbag.

Kylie took to Instagram to show off Stormi’s outfit with the caption “My baby!!!!!!!!,” with a heart emoji and added, “i cant handle this!!!!”

I mean, who could handle this?! Just look at this ball of cuteness!

With Halloween just a few days away, wonder what other cool costumes Kylie has up her sleeves for little Stormi. Cannot wait to see it!