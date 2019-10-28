Entertainment
Stormi Webster Dresses As Kylie Jenner For Halloween
It’s mini Kylie!
Can this get any cuter?!
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is already winning Halloween with her fabulous and spot on costume – by channelling her famous mother.
The one-year-old was dressed to the nines, rocking her mama’s look from this year’s 2019 Met Gala. The cutie donned an extravagant feather-adorned lavender gown, a long colourful wig(that looked similar to Kylie’s wig at the big event), and jewel-encrusted handbag.
Kylie took to Instagram to show off Stormi’s outfit with the caption “My baby!!!!!!!!,” with a heart emoji and added, “i cant handle this!!!!”
I mean, who could handle this?! Just look at this ball of cuteness!
With Halloween just a few days away, wonder what other cool costumes Kylie has up her sleeves for little Stormi. Cannot wait to see it!
