Stranger Things 3 Breaks Record For 40 Million Streams
Netflix’ ‘Stranger Things 3’ has broken the four-day streaming record, with over 40.7 millions accounts tuning in the show. According to the streaming giant, 18.2 million viewers have already watched all eight episodes.
40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season.
Initially Bird Box had topped the company’s first list in January.Within four weeks, Netflix received Eighty million streams for the horror-thriller film.
While, Umbrella Academy, was listed as having 45m viewers within its first month – receiving the most outreach for a series in the first quarter of 2019.
So, if you’ve never seen ‘Stranger Things’ before, maybe now is the time to consider?
