Entertainment

Stranger Things 3 Breaks Record For 40 Million Streams

YASSS!

Published

15 hours ago

on

Image result for stranger things

Via Netflix

Netflix’ ‘Stranger Things 3’ has broken the four-day streaming record, with over 40.7 millions accounts tuning in the show. According to the streaming giant, 18.2 million viewers have already watched all eight episodes.

Initially Bird Box had topped the company’s first list in January.Within  four weeks, Netflix received Eighty million streams for the horror-thriller film.

Image result for birdbox

Via Metro Times

While, Umbrella Academy, was listed as having 45m viewers within its first month – receiving the most outreach for a series in the first quarter of 2019.

Image result for umbrella academy

Via Netflix

So, if you’ve never seen ‘Stranger Things’ before, maybe now is the time to consider?

