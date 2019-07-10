Stranger Things 3 Breaks Record For 40 Million Streams

Via Netflix

Netflix’ ‘Stranger Things 3’ has broken the four-day streaming record, with over 40.7 millions accounts tuning in the show. According to the streaming giant, 18.2 million viewers have already watched all eight episodes.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

Initially Bird Box had topped the company’s first list in January.Within four weeks, Netflix received Eighty million streams for the horror-thriller film.

While, Umbrella Academy, was listed as having 45m viewers within its first month – receiving the most outreach for a series in the first quarter of 2019.

