Entertainment

“Stranger Things” Is Coming Up With A New Mobile Game App

Team up with friends in the Upside Down.

Published

7 hours ago

on

So here’s a piece of interesting news for “Stranger Things” fans: Netflix has confirmed plans to bring a new Stranger Things game to mobile!

According to both press release posted on Next Games’ website and an E3 panel that occurred on Wednesday, Stranger Things mobile game that is due out in 2020, so we’ll be waiting for it for a while — but even so, excitement about the offering is running high, especially since Stranger Things’ third season is set to drop in less than a month. 

Simply called “Stranger Things,” the ‘80s cartoon-inspired game is described as a location-based puzzle RPG. Players will be able to walk around the Upside Down and “work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils,” according to a press release. Next Games is using Google Maps integrations so players can explore their own neighborhood with friends.

Sounds familiar? Yes, it looks like it’s definitely going to please the Pokemon Go enthusiasts in the crowd, too.

Well, 2020 seems like a looong way to go to get your hands on the game. But until then, we have “Stranger Things 3: The Game” that will be released on July 4 – that coincides with the release of the new season of the show – on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Next GamesStranger Things is set to arrive in 2020 on iOS and Android. “Stranger Things” third season will hit Netflix on July 4th.

"Stranger Things" Is Coming Up With A New Mobile Game App

