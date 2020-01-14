Entertainment
Stranger Things Millie Bobbie Brown Has A New Boyfriend?
Ahh love…
Millie Bobby Brown is in cloud nine.
The stranger things actor have been linked to a new beau.
Romance rumours recently sparked after the 15 year- old and Joseph Robinson,17, and son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson, posted a photo together.
The picture posted on Robinsons snapchat, got social media buzzing. In the photo Joseph can be seen embracing Millie as they pose for a mirror selfie with a simple caption of “Ly x” A.K.A “love you (!)”
However, the possible newly couple, have yet to comment and confirm their relationship.
