Stranger Things Millie Bobbie Brown Has A New Boyfriend?

4 hours ago

Getty Images / Christopher Polk

Millie Bobby Brown is in cloud nine.

The stranger things actor have been linked to a new beau.

Romance rumours recently sparked after the 15 year- old and Joseph Robinson,17, and son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson, posted a photo together.

The picture posted on Robinsons snapchat, got social media buzzing. In the photo Joseph can be seen embracing Millie as they pose for a mirror selfie with a simple caption of “Ly x” A.K.A “love you (!)”

However, the possible newly couple, have yet to comment and confirm their relationship.

