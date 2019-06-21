TV Drama
Stranger Things Season 3 Drops New Final Trailer
It’s giving us all the chills
Via Mental Floss
Things are getting strange in the ‘Stranger Things 3.’
Netflix has finally dropped a new trailer for the third season of its hit horror-sci-fi drama- and it’s giving us chills.
Watch the trailer here;
If you need a recap of the whole trailer, you can watch it below;
Since the trailer dropped twitter has been buzzing with fans reaction to the much awaited new season, but this one tweet captures our exact reaction;
Trailer final de Stranger Things 3: a
eu: pic.twitter.com/zEepZr4Rve
— léo tombado por st3 (@shawnssnf) June 21, 2019
Was the trailer what you were hoping for? Let us know what you think!
