Stranger Things Season 3 Drops New Final Trailer

Via Mental Floss

Things are getting strange in the ‘Stranger Things 3.’

Netflix has finally dropped a new trailer for the third season of its hit horror-sci-fi drama- and it’s giving us chills.

Watch the trailer here;

If you need a recap of the whole trailer, you can watch it below;

Advertisement

Since the trailer dropped twitter has been buzzing with fans reaction to the much awaited new season, but this one tweet captures our exact reaction;

Trailer final de Stranger Things 3: a eu: pic.twitter.com/zEepZr4Rve — léo tombado por st3 (@shawnssnf) June 21, 2019

Was the trailer what you were hoping for? Let us know what you think!