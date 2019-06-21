Connect with us
TV Drama

Stranger Things Season 3 Drops New Final Trailer

It’s giving us all the chills

Published

15 hours ago

on

Image result for stranger things 3

Via Mental Floss

Things are getting strange in the ‘Stranger Things 3.’

Netflix has finally dropped a new trailer for the third season of its hit horror-sci-fi drama- and it’s giving us chills.

Watch the trailer here;

If you need a recap of the whole trailer, you can watch it below;

Since the trailer dropped twitter has been buzzing with fans reaction to the much awaited new season, but this one tweet captures our exact reaction;

Was the trailer what you were hoping for? Let us know what you think!

