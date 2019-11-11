Connect with us

Stranger Things Wins Show of the Year at 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Congratulations Stranger Things!

Published

15 mins ago

on

Netflix

Stranger Things just won the Show of the Year award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards!

The Netflix Drama was nominated alongside The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, This Is Us, The Walking Dead and WWE Raw.

Giphy

“Thank you guys. Thank you so much to the fans. This award means so much to everyone who works on the show,” Caleb McLaughlin said on stage, after receiving the award with Noah Schnapp.

“Thank you so much to our castmates, everyone in the crew, Netflix and of course Matt and Ross Duffer. We can’t wait for you guys to see season four,” Schnapp said. “Thank you!”

The series also won Drama Show of 2019 and was nominated in the categories of Male TV Star, Bingeworthy Show, Drama TV Star, Female TV Star and Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show.

Stranger Things season three is set for release on July 4.

Big Congrats to Stranger Things!

