Entertainment
Stranger Things Wins Show of the Year at 2019 People’s Choice Awards
Congratulations Stranger Things!
Stranger Things just won the Show of the Year award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards!
The Netflix Drama was nominated alongside The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, This Is Us, The Walking Dead and WWE Raw.
“Thank you guys. Thank you so much to the fans. This award means so much to everyone who works on the show,” Caleb McLaughlin said on stage, after receiving the award with Noah Schnapp.
“Thank you so much to our castmates, everyone in the crew, Netflix and of course Matt and Ross Duffer. We can’t wait for you guys to see season four,” Schnapp said. “Thank you!”
The series also won Drama Show of 2019 and was nominated in the categories of Male TV Star, Bingeworthy Show, Drama TV Star, Female TV Star and Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show.
Stranger Things season three is set for release on July 4.
Big Congrats to Stranger Things!
Recent Posts
Stranger Things Wins Show of the Year at 2019 People’s Choice Awards
Congratulations Stranger Things!
Nicki Minaj Quits Instagram! In Defense Of Independent Artists
Ooo snap!
Watch; “The Invisible Man” New Trailer
"Someone's sitting in that chair"
Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery
Speedy recovery, Miley!
Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Is Available to Rent On Airbnb
This is not a drill!!!