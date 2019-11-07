Connect with us

Entertainment

Stranger Things Writers Reveal The First Title Of Season 4

Happy Stranger Things Day!

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Netflix

The title of the first episode of Stranger Things season four, has finally been revealed!

The Stranger Things writers took to their Twitter account to share the news on the Stranger Things day, writing “looking for new members… are you in?” alongside a picture of a cover page of season four’s screen play titled “Chapter One: the Hellfire Club.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things Day, celebrates the anniversary of the day Will Byers vanished into the Upside Down on November 6, 1983. Fans celebrated the show by sharing bloopers from the best moments and messages from the cast.

Stranger Things season four is still in the works and has yet to have a release date for a debut on Netflix.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music3 hours ago

BTS Fans Are Trolling Simon Cowell For Trying To Start A New Genre Of Music Called UK-Pop

He's set to launch his new series X Factor The Band early next year.
Entertainment4 hours ago

Fans Want Shawn Mendes To Play Prince Eric In Live-Action “Little Mermaid”

Why hasn't this happened yet?
Entertainment6 hours ago

Stranger Things Writers Reveal The First Title Of Season 4

Happy Stranger Things Day!
Music7 hours ago

Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Dating?!

Rumour or reality?
Music7 hours ago

Meghan Trainor Confirms Third Album Release Is ‘For Realz This Time’

"I cannot wait to finally share it with the world"
Advertisement
Advertisement