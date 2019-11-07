Stranger Things Writers Reveal The First Title Of Season 4

The title of the first episode of Stranger Things season four, has finally been revealed!

The Stranger Things writers took to their Twitter account to share the news on the Stranger Things day, writing “looking for new members… are you in?” alongside a picture of a cover page of season four’s screen play titled “Chapter One: the Hellfire Club.”

looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

Stranger Things Day, celebrates the anniversary of the day Will Byers vanished into the Upside Down on November 6, 1983. Fans celebrated the show by sharing bloopers from the best moments and messages from the cast.

Stranger Things season four is still in the works and has yet to have a release date for a debut on Netflix.