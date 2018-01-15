Stressed? Try Smelling Your Partner’s Shirt to De-Stress!

Stressed out? Here’s an interesting tip for you to de-stress, smell the scent your lover’s shirt!

It’s true.

According to a new study done by the researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC), they’ve found that smelling your partner’s clothing is associated with lower levels of stress hormone cortisol in women’s blood.

“Many people wear their partner’s shirt or sleep on their partner’s side of the bed when their partner is away, but may not realize why they engage in these behaviors,” lead study author Marlise Hofer, a graduate student in the UBC Department of Psychology, said in a statement. “Our findings suggest that a partner’s scent alone, even without their physical presence, can be a powerful tool to help reduce stress.”

The research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology on January 3rd reports that, women who sniffed their partner’s shirt felt less stress before and after their and exam, compared to those who smelled an unworn shirt and stranger’s shirt.

But in a twist, smelling a stranger’s shirt, resulted in higher levels of cortisol! YES! The smell of an unknown stranger… MAKES YOU EVEN MORE STRESS!!!

“From a young age, humans fear strangers, especially strange males, so it is possible that a strange male scent triggers the ‘fight or flight’ response that leads to elevated cortisol,” Hofer said in the statement. “This could happen without us being fully aware of it.”

So…What are you waiting for?! Start sniffing!

Source: Time