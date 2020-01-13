Entertainment
Student Attacks Teacher After He Scolded Him For Riding A Motorcycle Without A License
By – Says Sadho Ram
On Friday morning, a student at a secondary school in Kuching was scolded by his teacher after he rode his motorcycle without a license
The Form 3 student, however, attacked the teacher, reported New Straits Times today, 12 January.
The incident occurred at 11.50am, 10 January, during which the teacher was reprimanding the 15-year-old student for riding a motorcycle to school without a license.
The teacher suffered lacerations and bruises in the attack
According to Song district police chief Deputy Superintendent Rowney Michael Jalak, the student was dissatisfied with the teacher’s criticism and turned aggressive towards him.
“The suspect allegedly punched the teacher’s left check, before lifting and throwing the teacher to the floor,” Harian Metro quoted him as saying today.
“The teacher suffered a wound on the head, left hand, and bruises to the cheeks,” he added.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
Student Attacks Teacher After He Scolded Him For Riding A Motorcycle Without A License
By - Says Sadho Ram
Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs
He also revealed a whole lot of secrets!
Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Rekindled Their Relationship?
Just in time for Valentines!
KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”
By Says - Sadho Ram
This Man’s Search For A Wife Has Him Advertising Himself With Public Banners In Terengganu
By SAYS Sadho Ram