Student Ends Up In Hospital during ‘Avengers: Endgame’ After Crying Uncontrollably

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was a whole roller-coaster ride for a lot of its fans, many came out in awe and some left with their eyes swollen from continuous sobbing. But for one woman, an end to the Marvel movie was too much to take in.

21-year-old, Xiaoli, a university student from Zhejiang province, China, began to hyperventilate after watching the surprise and dramatic end to the ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Xiaoli, faced difficulty while breathing, causing her hands and feet to numb, and unable to stretch out her fingers.

The student was later rushed to a hospital immediately.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the doctor said “She might have cried too hard, and kept taking huge breaths while doing so. This caused her to hyperventilate,”

“After comforting her to relax, and wear an oxygen mask for a while, her condition improved,” he added.

The student was later released the same night after the treatment.