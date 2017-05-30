Super Baby Walks Minutes After Being Born!

You’ve heard of Superman, Supergirl and now, get ready for Super Baby!

YES! A Brazilian newborn baby has just defied a nurse’s belief of normal development goals and gravity when she walked just minutes after being born!

The stunned nurses in the Brazilian maternity ward were trying to give the baby girl a bath, when the miracle baby suddenly wriggles to walk on her own.

In the video, the nurse, dressed in surgical robes with a clinical mask over her mouth, cries out in Portuguese in amazement: ‘Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!’

“I was trying to wash her here and she keeps getting up to walk,’ she says as she points with one hand to where she initially tried to lay the baby down to give the child her very first bath.”

“She has walked from here to here,” she says pointing across the distance the newborn has already covered.

Based on the nurse’s robes, it’s believed that the incident took place at the Santa Cruz Hospital, in a city in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, South Brazil.

Source: dailymail.co.uk