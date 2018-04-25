SuperMokh Junior Challenge

The National Football Development Programme (NFDP)Program Pembangunan Bola Sepak Negara and the Mokhtar Dahari National Football Academy (AMD) in collaboration with partners, Fly FM, Hot FM & Kool FM will be doing a nationwide talent search on 4, 5 & 6th May 2018 in 15 selected locations across the country. 90 young talents aged 10, 11 & 12 years old will have a golden opportunity to experience life at AMD in Gambang, Pahang.

The newly built AMD is the biggest and most prestigious football academy in this region. It is Malaysia’s first ever national elite training centre.

Trial locations:

Friday, 4 May 2018

o Kedah – Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Layar, Sungai Petani

o Kelantan – Maktab Sultan Ismail, Kota Bharu

o Johor – Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Perling 3, Johor Bahru

Saturday, 5 May 2018

o Perlis – Padang Sintetik MPK, Simpang Empat

o Pulau Pinang – Padang MARDI, Kepala Batas

o Perak – Stadium Astaka Setiawan, Lumut

o Selangor – Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Langat, Banting

o Kuala Lumpur – Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangsar, Bangsar

o Negeri Sembilan – SMK Undang Rembau, Rembau

o Melaka – SMK Pernu, Telok Mas, Melaka

o Pahang – Padang Belia Balok, Balok

o Terengganu – Padang Astaka Kuala Berang

o Sarawak – Padang Sintetik Petra Jaya, Kuching

Sunday 6 May 2018 ( Sabah )

o Sekolah Kebangsaan Bingkor, Keningau

o Padang A, Kompleks Sukan Tawau, Tawau

Time

• 8.30am to 12.30 pm

• Participants MUST arrive by 8.30am

Eligibility:

• Boys or Girls aged 10 to 12 years old in 2018

• Malaysian

Notes to participants:

• Proper football training attire

• Birth Certificate / MyKid / MyKad

• Food and beverages will not be prepared

6-8 players will be carefully selected from each location and selection will run and decided by a group of coaches from NFDP. All decisions from selection panel are FINAL & cannot be disputed. Those selected will get an opportunity to attend a special 3 day programme at AMD during the school holidays (dates to be confirmed later).

Only a maximum of 3 NFDP Akademi Tunas players can be selected from each trial location.