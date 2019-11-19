Connect with us

Surprise! Taylor Swift Is Allowed To Perform Her Old Music At AMAs

Would Taylor still perform her old songs?

MTV

Last week, Taylor Swift said the new owners of her former music label, Big Machine, had said that she was not allowed perform music from her previous hit songs at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs).

But now in a complete turn of events, the “Lover” singer is said to be cleared to perform Shake It Off and her older hit songs at Sunday’s big event, after her former record label backed away from the heated battle with the star.

Now that she’s given the green light, it’s unsure if she will follow thru and perform her songs.

After news broke that Taylor was not able to sing her old hits at the award show, angry Swifties took to social media and set a firestorm. The issue also dragged in politicians including Senator Elizabeth Warren and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized Big Machine’s private equity backers.

The Grammy award winner is set perform at the Billboard 2019 Women in Music Event, and will receive Billboard’s first-ever Woman of the Decade award.

 

Source: The Guardian

