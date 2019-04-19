SZA, The Weeknd and Travis Scott Burned It Down In Game Of Thrones “Power Is Power”

The eighth and final season of the “Game of Thrones” is already underway, and Columbia Records is celebrating with an album of original songs inspired by the show.

“Power is Power” is the third single for the Game of Thrones album – sung by Sza, The Weeknd and Travis Scott – “For the Throne” LP, which boast additional guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Joey Badass, Ellie Goulding, Lil Peep, Ty Dolla Sign, Chloe x Halle, and more.

The song takes its title from one of the most enduring, delicious moments from the first episode of the show’s second season. The scene consists of Littlefinger telling Cersei Lannister “Knowledge is power,” which she responds to by telling him that “Power is power.”

SZA and Travis Scott collaborated previously on 2017’s “Love Galore”, while Travis Scott and The Weeknd worked on “Wonderful” in 2016.

Is it the first time the trio have collaborated? All together in one track, yes!

The trio takes turns on the upbeat pop-hip-hop track, describing power, control, and determination in ways relating to the hit HBO fantasy show.

Lyrics in the song make direct references to the show, and Jon Snow comes to mind more than once. To start off, there are plenty of ice and fire references. The Weeknd starts with the line…

“I was born of the ice and snow”

And the chorus from SZA and The Weeknd includes the lyric…

“A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down, Cause power is power, the fire never goes out. I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now, Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down.”

Could they be hinting on Jon Snow reigning the throne in the end? Well, well, well!

The secret power of “Power Is Power” is the lengths each artist goes to avoid their usual musical tendencies. The song is well produced with a few classic drops that we were used to hearing from The Weeknd, which works fits the song’s theme. Each of them shines in all their verses and it gives GoT fans a haunting, questioning vibes while also delivering an upbeat anthem for everyone’s preferences.

“For The Throne” will be released in full on April 26, so check out its full tracklist here!