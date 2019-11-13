Entertainment
Take A Look At The Before And After Trailer For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
The latest trailer is a major game changer, and now a must see!
Paramount Pictures revealed the first trailer for the live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie earlier this year, but fans were less than impressed by their favourite cartoon’s CGI character.
The widespread backlash forced the movie to postpone its release date for a redesign on Sonic.
Today, a new trailer has been released with major uplifts for the film.
Check out the changes made in this side by side trailer of the old and the new look for Sonic!
The original trailer didn’t focus as much on Sonic, but this new trailer is putting the spotlight the character to show off its new character design.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ will hit cinemas on 14th February, 2020.
Now, put your hands up if you’ll see the movie?!
