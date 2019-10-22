Connect with us

‘Taki Taki’ Singer Ozuna Joins Vin Diesel In ‘Fast & Furious 9’!

If hes anything like in Taki Taki, we cant wait!

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image result for ozuna acting

Ozuna, one of Latin music’s fastest-rising stars, has signed with UTA for representation. And to kick off the relationship, the agency has landed him a role in “Fast & Furious 9.” He is also in talks to join the film’s soundtrack.

Image result for ozuna acting

Justin Lin, who directed “Fast & Furious 6,” returns to direct the ninth installment with franchise mainstay Vin Diesel starring as Dominic Toretto. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. The Universal Pictures film is set for release on May 22, 2020.

Image result for fast and furious

Its Ozuna’s second appearance in a feature film,before as his role in “Que Leon.” He is set to appear in the sequel “Los Leones,” which is currently in pre-production. He’s also set to release his third album, “Nibiru,” in late November along with an international tour next year!

Related image

2019 might have just been Ozuna’s year as he went to win  two 2019 Latin American Music Awards last week . He is also nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy Award for best urban song for his hit single “Baila Baila Baila,”. Ozuna also won 11 awards at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, becoming the biggest winner in the history of the ceremony.

Related image

