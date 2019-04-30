TallFacts: 7 Ways To Support Teen Growth

So…..you’re going through puberty.

Adolescence is the transitional period of physical and psychological development between childhood and maturity.

You generally stop growing taller after you go through puberty. This means that as an adult, you are unlikely to increase your height.

However, there are certain things that you can do throughout adolescence to ensure that you’re maximizing your potential for growth. Here’s how:

1. Get Enough Z’s

We can not emphasize this enough! All teens need at least 8 ½ to 9 hours of sleep per night.

During sleep, growth hormone circulates at its peak, helping your body grow. So put that phone or video games down and start hitting the hay earlier than usual!

2. Eat The Goodies

We get it, you favourite food is pizza and chicken nuggets.

However, good nutrition is essential to optimal growth. Remember, during the growth spurt of puberty, calorie and nutrient requirements are at one of your highest points during the entire life span.

3. Protein….Just The Right Amount

Of all the major nutrients, protein is the most important one for growth.

Protein is the building block of all tissue, including muscles and bones.

Consume moderate amounts of proteins from natural sources such as eggs, meat, fish, poultry, nuts, nut butters, seeds, and more.

But how much is too much? You’ll need at least a ½ gram of protein per pound of body weight.

4. Focus More On The C and The D

….. Calcium and Vitamin D, that is!

The growth of the bones, particularly the long bones in the legs and arms, show up in your height. Calcium and vitamin D are the bone-forming nutrients and set you up for a lifetime of healthy, strong bones.

Advertisement

Pay attention to sources of calcium and vitamin D in the diet. From milk products to leafy green veggies, there are a lot of options from which to choose.

5. Stay Active

Regular exercise has many benefits. It strengthens your muscles and bone and helps you to maintain a healthy weight.

To support your growth spurt, try strength-building exercises such as pushups or situps; flexibility exercises, such as yoga and aerobic activities, such as playing tag, jumping rope, or biking.

Trust us, your body will thank you for it!

6. Practice Good Posture

Poor posture may make you look shorter than you actually are. Did you know, over time, slumping or slouching can also affect your actual height?

Being mindful of how you stand, sit, and sleep is key. Use a standing desk or memory foam pillow may be all that’s needed to correct your posture.

You can also practice exercises designed to improve your posture, so you can stand tall and proud in no time!

7. ….or try Appeton Essentials Teengrow!

It’s not too late to grow tall.

Appeton Essentials Teengrow has all the necessary vitamins and minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium, Vitamin D, Zinc and Copper for the development of healthy bone and achieve maximum height during adolescence.

It also provides extra nutrients like Vitamin A, C and B complex for energy boost and optimum performance of the body – preparing teens to cope with busy school timetable and activities

Appeton Essentials Teengrow is catered for teenagers between 11-19 years old, especially for those who can’t drink milk due to lactose intolerance or just hate the taste of milk. It is formulated to optimise teenager’s growth during puberty years.

The film-coated small caplet is easy to swallow, so you have no excuse not to take it!

Get Appeton Essentials Teengrow at selected pharmacies near you.