Everyone needs a bit of time to themselves every now and again.

And that is exactly the reason Taylor Swift has been been missing from the spotlight since the beginning of the year.

The last time photos surfaced was four months ago.

But you know what.

IT’S TOTALLY NORMAL. Taylor ain’t the only one that has gone missing before!

Ed Sheeran disappeared off social media and the spotlight for a whole year! And when he was ready to come back into the limelight, he dropped his new album Divided.

Renée Zellwegger has decided to take six years out of the spotlight. She made her return to the big screen with Bridget Jones’ Baby. According to Zellwegger, she was fatigued and wasn’t taking the time needed to rest between projects.

Kim Kardashian took a three months break after she was traumatized from the Paris robbery that occurred in October 2016.

Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez took four months off in 2016 to focus on herself and most importantly her health. She took time off social media and checked herself into a rehab facility.

I guess it’s like Celebrity Annual Leaves! After all, everyone needs to take a break eventually!