Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez

Via InTouchWeekly

Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop her new album “Lover”. The singer made the announcement during a secret listening party she held at her house, in London, with only a selected group of fans. From the listening party fans found out that Selena Gomez and Katy Perry will also feature in the upcoming album.

It’s revealed that Swift’s new album will be titled“ Women Empowerment,” featuring the two stars.

Advertisement

Swift and Perry have recently rekindled their friendship, the “Never Really Over” singer even made a cameo on Swift’s recent music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

We’re definitely excited to see the turnout of their collaboration together!

While we wait for the release of her new album, let’s enjoy her most recent MV “You Need to Calm Down.”

Via YouTube