Music
Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez
Women work better together
Via InTouchWeekly
Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop her new album “Lover”. The singer made the announcement during a secret listening party she held at her house, in London, with only a selected group of fans. From the listening party fans found out that Selena Gomez and Katy Perry will also feature in the upcoming album.
It’s revealed that Swift’s new album will be titled“ Women Empowerment,” featuring the two stars.
Swift and Perry have recently rekindled their friendship, the “Never Really Over” singer even made a cameo on Swift’s recent music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”
We’re definitely excited to see the turnout of their collaboration together!
While we wait for the release of her new album, let’s enjoy her most recent MV “You Need to Calm Down.”
Via YouTube
Recent Posts
Best TV Shows of 2019 So Far
Don't miss these series!
Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer
Click to watch the trailer!
Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way
Almost ready...
Woman Fix Punch Card Machine At Home To Make Sure Her Husband Returns Every Night
You think you got it bad? Think again!
Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez
Women work better together