Connect with us

Music

Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez

Women work better together

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for taylor swift, katy perry and selena gomez

Via InTouchWeekly

Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop her new album “Lover”. The singer made the announcement during a secret listening party she held at her house, in London, with only a selected group of fans. From the listening party fans found out that Selena Gomez and Katy Perry will also feature in the upcoming album.

It’s revealed that Swift’s new album will be titled“ Women Empowerment,” featuring the two stars.

Advertisement

Swift and Perry have recently rekindled their friendship, the “Never Really Over” singer even made a cameo on Swift’s recent music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

We’re definitely excited to see the turnout of their collaboration together!

While we wait for the release of her new album, let’s enjoy her most recent MV “You Need to Calm Down.”

Via YouTube

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment5 hours ago

Best TV Shows of 2019 So Far

Don't miss these series!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Riverdale Spin Off Katy Keene Gets First Official Trailer

Click to watch the trailer!
Music8 hours ago

Harry Styles New Music Video Is On The Way

Almost ready...
Entertainment9 hours ago

Woman Fix Punch Card Machine At Home To Make Sure Her Husband Returns Every Night

You think you got it bad? Think again!
Music10 hours ago

Taylor Swift Collaborates With Katy Perry And Selena Gomez

Women work better together
Advertisement
Advertisement