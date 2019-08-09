Connect with us

Taylor Swift Confirms 2 New Songs From ‘Lover’ Album

Tay Tay did it again!

August 9, 2019

Taylor Swift just confirmed two new songs that will appear on her Lover album.

The 29-year-old pop star sat down for a candid new interview with Vogue, in which she covers the September issue of the magazine, where she revealed the names of two tracks off her upcoming seventh studio album. The first is “Lover,” the title track, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and according to Vogue writer Abby Aguirre, the song is a “classic Swift.”

The track, which features the lyrics, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/ All’s well that ends well to end up with you” has one of Swift’s favorite bridges because she was “really able to go to Bridge City.”

The next song that’s been confirmed is called “The Man” and she said it “plays with the idea of perception” because she’s always wondered how she would be perceived if she were a man. “If I had made all the same choices, all the same mistakes, all the same accomplishments, how would it read?” Swift explained.

The magazine also wrote that Swift’s album will likely include a Dixie Chicks collaboration, based on the Easter eggs found in her “ME!” music video, but fans can also expect a song with Drake, as well as other big names.

The singer revealed she’s been compiling ideas for her new album, which will feature 18 songs, for a “very” long time. “When I started writing, I couldn’t stop,” she said.

Swift also admitted she thinks Lover might be her favorite album yet. “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she said. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Lover officially drops on Friday, August 23!

