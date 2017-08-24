Taylor Swift to Drop New Album

First Kesha and now Taylor!

After three years, Taylor Swift has revealed that she will be dropping an album!

Her sixth studio album Reputation will drop in November but fans will get to enjoy her first single from the album sometime this week.

Leading up to the album reveal, Swift revealed cryptic messages on her social media account. She mysteriously wiped out her social media accounts and later posted a three piece digital puzzle which revealed a snake. Many have said that this is an animal her critics often associate with her over the years.

While we wait for unreleased music, it’s still a mystery as to why the Grammy winner has chosen a snake to represent what’s ahead.

Either way, we can’t wait to hear what her new track is going to be like!