Taylor Swift Drops New Single “You Need to Calm Down”
The second single from her forthcoming album Lover
We are NOT calm!
Taylor Swift has released a brand new single called “You Need to Calm Down.”
In the catchy song she sings,
“You need to calm down / you’re being too loud / and I am just like ooh ooh / you need to just stop / like can you just not step on our gowns?”
Just hours earlier, the music superstar had announced the title of her new single AND revealed the album name during an Instagram Live session. Additionally, as if that wasn’t exciting enough, Swift also shared Lover‘s release date: August 23! (because 8+2+3=13, duh.)
“This album in tone, it’s very romantic — and not just thematically, like it’s all love songs. I think the idea of something being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song. You can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life … It looks at things with a very romantic gaze.”
Watch the song here!
