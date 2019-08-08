Taylor Swift Is Set To Perform At The MTV VMAs 2019

Via Extra

Get ready, Taylor Swift is about to take over the stage.

It’s confirmed that the pop star will be making her first major performance on the MTV VMAs 2019, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on 26 August.

So far, Swift is the first artist that has been announced to perform at the big award show. This will also mark her first televised performance following the release of her upcoming album, Lover, set to drop 23 August.

The 29-year-old is nominated with 10 awards this year, including her latest singles “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Video. The star also ties with Ariana Grande for artist with the most nods this year.

Can’t wait to see you perform Taylor Swift!