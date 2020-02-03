Taylor Swift Might Be Engaged After Being Spotted With A Giant Diamond In New Doc

Glamour

The long awaited Taylor Swift’s new Netflix Documentary is finally for our binging needs!

But we couldnt help but notice a huge rock, she…is low-key wearing an engagement ring? Fans spotted the diamond ring when, Taylor talks about breaking her silence on politics, she then lifts up her left hand and reveals a massive diamond on her ring finger.

Miss Americana director Lana Wilson was asked about the moment in question during Sundance Film Festival and remained pretty tight-lipped, telling InStyle, “Whoa. I’m going to have to revisit that scene.”

Not gonna lie we were expecting many details on Taylor’s relationship with Joe Alwyn, and werre suprised to see a bigger presence than expected in the documentary—he showed up on camera to give Taylor a hug after one of her shows, and Taylor was seen mouthing “I love you” to him at one point. How cute!

Taylor also mentions what she sees for her future, and we could be seeing baby Taylor and Alwyn, very much further in the future:

“There’s part of me that feels like I’m 57 years old, but there’s part of me that’s definitely not ready to have kids and definitely not ready for all that grown-up stuff. I kind of don’t really have the luxury of figuring stuff out, though, because my life is planned two years ahead of time. Literally, in two months, they’ll come at me with dates for the next tour.”

Either way we’ll be right here waiting Tay Tay!