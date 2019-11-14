Taylor Swift Releases Lover Remix With Shawn Mendes: Listen

BreakTudo

Taylor Swift surprised Swifties with a remix version of Lover featuring Shawn Mendes!

The 29-year-old made the big announcement in an Instagram video on Wednesday (November 13).

“I wanted to tell you about something that I’m really excited about,” the “You Need To Calm Down” singer told the camera. “There is a new version of ‘Lover’ coming, a remix featuring someone that I’m such a huge fan of, who I’ve known for a really long time and someone that I’ve always really been dying to collaborate with, so drum roll please… it is featuring Shawn Mendes!”

These two collaborators go way back Mendes was the opening act for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015. He was also the special guest at her Pasadena concert for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Listen to the new track, below: