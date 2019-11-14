Connect with us

Music

Taylor Swift Releases Lover Remix With Shawn Mendes: Listen

They need to do more collabs, am i right?!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for taylor swift lover ft shawn mendesBreakTudo

Taylor Swift surprised Swifties with a remix version of Lover featuring Shawn Mendes!

The 29-year-old made the big announcement in an Instagram video on Wednesday (November 13).

Image result for taylor swift lover ft shawn mendes

“I wanted to tell you about something that I’m really excited about,” the “You Need To Calm Down” singer told the camera. “There is a new version of ‘Lover’ coming, a remix featuring someone that I’m such a huge fan of, who I’ve known for a really long time and someone that I’ve always really been dying to collaborate with, so drum roll please… it is featuring Shawn Mendes!”

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @shawnmendes rn – I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW! Link in bio 💗

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

These two collaborators go way back Mendes was the opening act for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015. He was also the special guest at her Pasadena concert for her Reputation Stadium Tour.
He was also the special guest at her Pasadena concert for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Related image

Listen to the new track, below:

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment35 mins ago

Millie Bobby Brown And Converse Are Teaming Up Again For Another Collaboration

The lone launches next week!
Entertainment3 hours ago

Mark Wahlberg To Star With Tom Holland In ‘Uncharted’ Movie

This combo would be awesome!
Music4 hours ago

Taylor Swift Releases Lover Remix With Shawn Mendes: Listen

They need to do more collabs, am i right?!
#NewMusicFlyday5 hours ago

Billie Eilish Drops New Song “Everything I Wanted”

The song is a tribute to her brother
Entertainment24 hours ago

‘Friends’ Reunion Special In The Works AtHBO Max & Fans Couldn’t Be Any Happier

We're crying tears of joy!
Advertisement
Advertisement