Taylor Swift Sends Fan $5,000 To Help Pay For Her College Tuition

Taylor Swift is always lurking her fans’ social media pages, and helping them out whenever possible. Thanks to the songstress, Toronto resident Ayesha Khurram won’t be struggling to pay her college tuition this semester.

Billboard confirms Swift sent the student $6,386.47 CAD which converts to about $4,800 USD after Khurram admitted on Tumblr that her parents, who both worked minimum wage jobs, couldn’t afford her college expenses.

Khurram took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the PayPal transfer from Taylor Nation, LLC:

In a very similar grateful video posted to Tumblr, the student is audibly crying as she weeps, “Guys, I can’t type and I can’t form words but Taylor, I love you so much. Every single time in my life I’ve been going through something, you’ve been there for me.”