Music
Taylor Swift Sends Fan $5,000 To Help Pay For Her College Tuition
“You’ve been there for me”
Taylor Swift is always lurking her fans’ social media pages, and helping them out whenever possible. Thanks to the songstress, Toronto resident Ayesha Khurram won’t be struggling to pay her college tuition this semester.
Billboard confirms Swift sent the student $6,386.47 CAD which converts to about $4,800 USD after Khurram admitted on Tumblr that her parents, who both worked minimum wage jobs, couldn’t afford her college expenses.
Khurram took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the PayPal transfer from Taylor Nation, LLC:
View this post on Instagram
@paypal just matched up taylor’s amount and now i have more money than i could ever ask for/dream of and i can’t stop crying. @taylorswift this is all because of you and no words could ever be enough to thank you for what you’ve done for me, now and over the years. i love you
In a very similar grateful video posted to Tumblr, the student is audibly crying as she weeps, “Guys, I can’t type and I can’t form words but Taylor, I love you so much. Every single time in my life I’ve been going through something, you’ve been there for me.”
View this post on Instagram
[tn messaged me before the show b/c t herself invited me] walked into the room, she pulls me into a hug – "hey babe" – and i'm literally shaking. she was literally right there in front of my face. i said "please someone call an ambulance". i was like im **** from tumblr and her jaw dropped to the floOR her eyes poPPed out of her head she was like "YOU ARE!!!! I KNEW IT I KNEW YOU LOOKED FAMILIAR!!!!!!!! you're so FUNNY? you are SO FUNNY???? tumblr icons are so small but i kNEW it i knew u looked familiar i see ur posts aLL the time??" i was like "hey um i think u want me dead taylor im literally going to dIE in this room" WE WERE ON A FIRST NAME BASIS BROS! AND SHE THREw her head back and laughed so hard and i was like "did i just make taylor swift laugh" her team was laughing at me and i was like "are u sure u see my posts" and she's like "oh my god yes i just told you that seven times" and i cried halfway thru the conversation she just stops and goes "i'm sure i invited you to preshow" i was like she knows me. SHE REMEMBERED INVITING ME. ppl kept telling her to hurry up and she looked them right in the eye and continued taking her time with us !! we literally spent 15 minutes in there for the picture she pulled me to her side like she wanted me closest but i knew my little sister really wanted the head lean so i stepped aside and stood in the middle and!! taylor!! recognised that!!! and made sure her hand was tightly gripping mine for the picture!! i cried. she also chose our pose because we told her that as 9, 7, and 3 year olds we used to hold hands to the "he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring" part in love story!!! and after the picture she was all "this is the cutest family picture ever" stop her and then as we were abt to walk out i dont know what came over me but i turned around and said hey can i give u a kiss and she goes on my moUTH? give it on my cheek and im like oh my god…. i meant cheek taylor edskljdfdjkfkdf she is so lame y'all and she like a little girl stepped forward like literally shaking her head from side to side in a dancelike motion letting all three of us give her a kiss on her cheek and then we walked out!!
