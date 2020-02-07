Taylor Swift Signs To A New Record Deal

On Thursday (February 6), Taylor Swift revealed she has signed a global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

The Lover singer shared her big news on social media, announcing her new partnership with Universal Music Group amid her ongoing battle with her former label.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company, “ she said. “Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.

“Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.”

In 2019, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta bought over Big Machine, and were given the rights to Swift’s masters – which caused a major feud among the pop stars and new owned company.

Soon after the announcement, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, Jody Gerson, also released a statement writing, “We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans.”

“We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the globe,” she added.