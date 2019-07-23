Taylor Swift Teases Easter Egg Reveal: All The Theories We Know

Like everything Taylor Swift does, her video for “You Need to Calm Down” is filled with easter eggs, and while we have our own theories on what those could mean it looks like the pop star is going to reveal the significance behind a certain shot tomorrow.

On Monday (July 22), Swift took to Instagram to tease the reveal. “I’m going live tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here,” she captioned a short clip of an arrow hitting a bullseye with the number 5 painted in the middle.

So what could it mean?! Let’s break it down, Swifties.

Well, in the video Hayley Kiyoko is the one to shoot the arrow, which could mean the two are collaborating. The number 5 could signify the track number. So, if our theory is correct, Kiyoko will be featured on track 5 of Swift’s upcoming album, Lover, and tomorrow’s reveal is the singer announcing that song as the next single?!

Another possible theory could be that Kiyoko is joining Swift on her next tour! With the number five standing for the fifth month of next year, May. Maybe a tour kickoff month?

Only time will tell if we’re right. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out. Lover is slated for an August 23 release. Rewatch the “You Need to Calm Down” video below and see how many easter eggs you can catch.