Connect with us

Music

Taylor Swift Teases Easter Egg Reveal: All The Theories We Know

Taylor Swift is the Easter Egg Queen!

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Like everything Taylor Swift does, her video for “You Need to Calm Down” is filled with easter eggs, and while we have our own theories on what those could mean it looks like the pop star is going to reveal the significance behind a certain shot tomorrow.

On Monday (July 22), Swift took to Instagram to tease the reveal. “I’m going live tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here,” she captioned a short clip of an arrow hitting a bullseye with the number 5 painted in the middle.

View this post on Instagram

Advertisement

I’m going live tomorrow, July 23 at 5pm ET! I have some stuff I’m reeeeeally excited to tell you about, including some info on this Easter egg right here. 🏹🎯👀⬆️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

So what could it mean?! Let’s break it down, Swifties.

 

Well, in the video Hayley Kiyoko is the one to shoot the arrow, which could mean the two are collaborating. The number 5 could signify the track number. So, if our theory is correct, Kiyoko will be featured on track 5 of Swift’s upcoming album, Lover, and tomorrow’s reveal is the singer announcing that song as the next single?!

Another possible theory could be that Kiyoko is joining Swift on her next tour! With the number five standing for the fifth month of next year, May. Maybe a tour kickoff month?

Only time will tell if we’re right. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out. Lover is slated for an August 23 release. Rewatch the “You Need to Calm Down” video below and see how many easter eggs you can catch.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

Marvel Reveals Massive Phase Four Movie And Television Plan

10 big projects through 2021!
Music4 hours ago

Billie Eilish Launches Fashion Line Freak City Clothing Collection

This is your chance to dress like Billie Eilish!
Music7 hours ago

Taylor Swift Teases Easter Egg Reveal: All The Theories We Know

Taylor Swift is the Easter Egg Queen!
Entertainment1 day ago

Is This App Dangerous To Your Privacy?!

Don't say we didn't warn you!
Entertainment1 day ago

Avengers: Endgame Surpass Avatar To Be Highest Grossing Film; Breaking 10 Year Record

The Marvel Studios sequel has earned $3bn since its release in April
Advertisement
Advertisement