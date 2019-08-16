Connect with us
Taylor Swift To Debut New Music Video, You Can Take Part In Q&A On YouTube

Click to find out when her album “Lover” will drop!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Taylor Swift announced today some big news that she has partnered with with YouTube Originals to livestream a new music video from her upcoming album “Lover,” talk details about her new fashion line with designer Stella McCartney and conduct a fan Q&A on YouTube on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 5:00 pm. (US timing)

During the live stream fans can submit questions in the comment section and Swift will select a few to answer. Also great news, The music video for “Lover” will premiere on YouTube following the livestream at 5:30 pm (US timing). However if you want to listen to the song she has already released the track of “Lover,” the fourth single from the album, today!

Swift album will drop the day after the livestream on Friday, Aug. 23. She will “exclusively perform stripped down versions of songs” on SiriusXM Hits 1 on release day at. She will then participate in a Q&A with select subscribers.

Swift has hyped up the single “Lover” and its host album of the same name. “This has one of my favorite [song] bridges,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.”

